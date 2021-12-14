Apple Seeks Funding Info For £1.5B Putative UK Class Action

By Bonnie Eslinger (December 14, 2021, 11:14 PM GMT) -- Counsel seeking to bring a £1.5 billion ($2 billion) class action against Apple over allegedly unlawful App Store charges urged a British competition tribunal Tuesday to reject the company's bid for information on the lead claimant's litigation insurance and budget, saying the disclosure would provide a "tactical advantage." The legal action filed with the Competition Appeal Tribunal in London demands that Apple compensate some 20 million U.K. customers for allegedly excessive charges and drop a purported 30% cut it takes on App Store purchases. That surcharge violates European and U.K. competition laws as Apple is abusing its dominant position in the...

