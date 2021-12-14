Ex-Pharma Worker's 'Dark Web' Suit Can Stand, 3rd Circ. Told

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (December 14, 2021, 4:43 PM EST) -- A former employee of pharmaceutical research company ExecuPharm Inc. urged the Third Circuit on Tuesday to revive her proposed class action over a data breach that leaked her private information on the so-called dark web, arguing she had standing to sue even though she hadn't become a victim of identity theft or fraud. The exposure of Jennifer Clemens' confidential employee data in the internet's criminal underbelly was enough to confer standing under Article III of the U.S. Constitution, her attorney told a three-judge panel in an effort to overturn a Pennsylvania district court's ruling to the contrary. "What the Supreme Court...

