Ga. High Court Won't Remove Judge Over Slow Gov. Pick

By Andrew Strickler (December 14, 2021, 12:23 PM EST) -- Georgia's top court on Tuesday unanimously backed a decision that preserved an Augusta judge's gubernatorial appointment, ruling against a lawyer who'd argued that the executive's pick was made too late. In what amounts to a final defeat for Augusta lawyer Maureen O. Floyd, the state Supreme Court reasoned that invalidating the February appointment of Augusta Judicial Circuit Judge Jesse C. Stone would only restart the year-long vacancy that triggered Floyd's challenge. "A remedy that aggravates the injury flowing from a constitutional violation is not a remedy that is tailored to the injury," presiding Justice Michael P. Boggs said in the opinion....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS