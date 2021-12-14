4 Firms Shape Rentokil's $6.7B Pest Control Biz Deal

By Charlie Innis (December 14, 2021, 12:49 PM EST) -- U.K. pest control company Rentokil Initial, guided by Davis Polk and Freshfields, said Tuesday it plans to buy Tennessee-based Terminix, advised by Wachtell and Macfarlanes, in a deal valuing the U.S. extermination business at $6.7 billion. The transaction calls for Rentokil Initial PLC to buy Terminix Global Holdings Inc. with a mix of stock and cash. Rentokil will issue around 643 million shares to Terminix stockholders, along with $1.3 billion in cash, which comes out to a consideration of 80% stock and 20% cash, according to an announcement. The deal values Terminix at $55 per share of common stock, a premium...

