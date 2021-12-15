FERC Wants 3rd Circ. To Delay Price Rule Impasse Fight

By Clark Mindock (December 15, 2021, 6:21 PM EST) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has asked an appellate court to delay a challenge to proceedings that gutted a rule requiring renewable energy sources to meet a price floor in order to give time for all interested parties to weigh in. FERC told the Third Circuit Monday that it should hold the case in abeyance until early 2022, arguing that a motion to expedite proceedings filed by power producers from 13 mid-Atlantic and Midwest states — known collectively as PJM Power Providers Group, or P3 — would potentially undermine the provisions of the Federal Power Act that gives interested parties 60...

