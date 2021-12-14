Info Bid In Malta Bank Fight Is Improper, Court Hears

By Caroline Simson (December 14, 2021, 6:46 PM EST) -- A European Central Bank official is fighting efforts to force her to turn over information that could shed light on an allegedly politically motivated campaign to seize the assets of a private Maltese bank, arguing that a substantially similar petition has already been rejected in New Hampshire. Elizabeth McCaul, a member of the ECB supervisory board and a former executive at the consulting firm Promontory Financial Group, on Monday urged a New York federal court to overturn its prior order granting the request from Alpene Ltd., saying the petition is "an attempted end run" around a decision issued by a New...

