Commerce Scrubs Door Parts From Duties After CIT Rebuke

By Charlie Innis (December 14, 2021, 5:32 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce excluded certain door parts from duties on aluminum in China in line with a court order that narrowed the scope of the duties, but the agency said it disagrees with the court's view. Commerce said it determined "under respectful protest" that Worldwide Door Components Inc.'s door thresholds – the part of a door system that sits across the floor within the doorframe – should not receive countervailing and anti-dumping duties, according to the final results filed Monday in the U.S. Court of International Trade. "Although we disagree with the court's interpretation of the scope language, consistent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS