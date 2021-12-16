Atkinson Andelson Adds Employment Atty In LA Region

By Adrian Cruz (December 16, 2021, 3:48 PM EST) -- California firm Atkinson Andelson Loya Ruud & Romo PLC has added a former Jackson Lewis PC employment attorney as a partner in the Los Angeles area, the firm announced. Jennifer S. Grock joined Atkinson Andelson's private labor and employment practice group in its Cerritos, California, office after spending nearly two and a half years with Jackson Lewis as of counsel, the firm said Monday. Grock told Law360 on Wednesday that she chose to join the firm because of its culture and the quality of its attorneys. "What drew me to the firm was its emphasis on client service and collegiality along...

