Taylor English Seeks $2.8M In Fees From Ex-Client

By Emily Sides (December 15, 2021, 4:39 PM EST) -- A Texas-based oil and gas corporation owes Taylor English Duma LLP over $2.8 million for nearly 3,000 unpaid billable hours, expenses and interest, according to a suit the law firm filed in Georgia state court. Frontera Resources Corp. reneged on its February 2019 retainer agreement with the Atlanta-headquartered law firm, according to the six-page complaint Taylor English filed Monday. In addition to the over $2.1 million for unpaid legal work and expenses and $721,655 in interest, Taylor English wants its ex-client to reimburse the firm's attorney fees for having to pursue the payment litigation. The complaint alleges one count of breach of contract,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS