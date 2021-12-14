Ill. Residents Say Insurer On Hook For $20M BIPA Settlement

By Daniel Tay (December 14, 2021, 8:19 PM EST) -- A proposed class of Illinois residents told a state court that Axis Insurance Co. must cover a $20 million settlement between them and its policyholder, which the residents sued over alleged violations of the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act. Axis wrongly denied coverage because the policy's exclusion for claims arising from a "violation of statute" applies only to claims arising from statutes named in the exclusion or those similar to statutes named in the exclusion, the residents' Friday complaint said. Referring to the state high court's decision in West Bend Mutual Insurance Co. v. Krishna Schaumburg Tan Inc., the residents said Axis' policy...

