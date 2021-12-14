NAB Decries Big Tech Claims Over FCC Regulatory Fees

By Nadia Dreid (December 14, 2021, 7:53 PM EST) -- The National Association of Broadcasters has spoken out against what it's calling a "disingenuous campaign" by Big Tech to mischaracterize its attempt to make the Federal Communications Commission's regulatory fee structure more fair as a means to create a Wi-Fi tax. "This claim is not only plainly false, it's also intellectually dishonest," said NAB's general counsel Rick Kaplan in a blog post. "A quick look at the facts makes clear that NAB is seeking reasonable and necessary changes to ensure the FCC follows the law and acts in the public interest." Though the idea behind the FCC's fee structure is that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS