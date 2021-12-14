UAE Pauses Talks On $23B Arms Sale Over F-35 Restrictions

By Lauren Berg (December 14, 2021, 9:30 PM EST) -- The United Arab Emirates has halted talks on a proposed $23 billion agreement to buy American-made F-35 fighter jets, a deal initiated under the Trump administration and continued by the Biden administration, the Emirati Embassy and the U.S. Department of State said Tuesday. The UAE said in a statement that it would "suspend discussions" on the transaction, which includes F-35 jets, drones and air-to-ground munitions, while reassessing "technical requirements, sovereign operational restrictions and cost/benefit analysis." "The US remains the UAE's preferred provider for advanced defense requirements and discussions for the F-35 may be re-opened in the future," an embassy official said....

