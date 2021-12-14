Fla. Judge Trims Woman's Claims In Belviq Cancer Lawsuit

By Jonathan Capriel (December 14, 2021, 7:19 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Tuesday trimmed a woman's lawsuit alleging Eisai Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s recalled diet drug Belviq caused her breast cancer, dismissing claims of fraudulent misrepresentation but allowing design-defect allegations to move forward. U.S. District Judge Anne C. Conway said Colleen Scala, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2017, plausibly pled Belviq was "unreasonably dangerous" due to its active ingredient, lorcaserin — which has been linked to increased instances of tumors in rats. But Scala needed to point to more than just a television commercial for the drug that failed to mention cancer as a side...

