Argentine Co. Drops Maradona Instagram TM Suit

By Max Jaeger (December 14, 2021, 5:58 PM EST) -- An Argentine company suing Facebook for control of late soccer legend Diego Maradona's Instagram account dropped the case Tuesday, Florida federal court filings show. Sattvica SA dismissed without prejudice its single cause of action seeking the keys to the "@maradona" account and its 7 million followers. The firm sued Facebook last month alleging Sattvica controls the U.S. trademark for "Maradona" but that the social media giant has refused to acknowledge the clear evidence and wrest control of the account from Maradona's heirs. The account remained under the Maradona estate's control Tuesday, the heirs' lawyer, Sebastian Baglietto, confirmed to Law360. Its most...

