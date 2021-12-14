Greenpeace Fights Bid To Dismiss Walmart Recycling Suit

By Mike Curley (December 14, 2021, 4:58 PM EST) -- Greenpeace Inc. has asked a California federal court not to throw out a suit alleging that Walmart Inc. fails to substantiate its claims that its products are recyclable, saying the state's Environmental Marketing Claims Act gives it standing to sue. In a brief filed Monday, the environmental group defended the suit's second amended complaint, saying the issues that previously got it dismissed have been remedied and Walmart's latest motion to dismiss mischaracterizes both the complaint and the applicable law. The prior complaint was dismissed in September, with the judge finding that Greenpeace didn't have standing to sue based on alleged misrepresentations...

