NY High Court Ends Case Of Older Judges' Recertification

By Marco Poggio (December 14, 2021, 4:42 PM EST) -- The New York Court of Appeals on Tuesday tossed a suit brought by a group of judges over age 70 who had accused the state's court system of age discrimination and abuse of discretion, ending a legal battle that began in November last year. The judges, who reached the constitutional age of retirement of 70 in 2020, said the court system capriciously overstepped its authority by forcing them to retire. Court administrators had argued the state's constitution gave them the power to do so, and that the fiscal crisis caused by the pandemic justified forcing them off the bench. In granting...

