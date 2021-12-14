NJ Atty Gets 14 Months For Evading Taxes On Firm Income

By Bill Wichert (December 14, 2021, 7:38 PM EST) -- The ex-managing partner of a law firm then known as Long & Marmero LLP was hit Tuesday in New Jersey federal court with a 14-month prison term in a case where authorities said he evaded more than $250,000 in federal taxes by instructing a firm bookkeeper to misclassify his income as business expenses. U.S. District Judge Noel L. Hillman handed down that sentence to Douglas M. Long following his guilty plea last year to an information charging him with a single count of federal income tax evasion, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey. Long is...

