Judge OKs $8.5M Disgorgement In AMS Trade Secrets Case

By Adam Lidgett (December 15, 2021, 4:59 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge has found that light sensor maker Renesas Electronics America Inc. is liable for about $8.5 million in disgorgement to AMS Sensors USA Inc. in a trade secret and contract suit. In a Tuesday decision, U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant III said Renesas, which had been known as Intersil, owed AMS, which had been known as Texas Advanced Optoelectronic Solutions, $8,546,000 in disgorgement for use of AMS' trade secret. The judge said "the record supports the inclusion of all profits attributable to" Renesas' sales of its ISL29003 product, an integrated light sensor, to Apple Inc. for its...

