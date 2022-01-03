5 Global Data Protection Trends To Watch In 2022

By William Long and Francesca Blythe (January 3, 2022, 12:03 PM EST) -- A recent discussion with Elizabeth Denham and Claudia Berg of the U.K. Information Commissioner's Office[1] provided ample food for thought on the direction in which data protection regulation both in the U.K. and internationally is headed, including key trends to watch for in data protection. These key trends will be important for international companies as they consider their data strategies wherever they may be based and include: A growing call for international collaboration on data protection; A trend toward data localization in an increasingly global technology world; Dealing with the rise of cyberattacks, in particular through ransomware; The development of regulating emerging...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS