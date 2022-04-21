Justices Hand Win To Austin In Digital Billboard Fight

By Tiffany Hu (April 21, 2022, 11:38 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday said the city of Austin, Texas' since-replaced regulation allowing digital billboards only on an advertiser's site is not a content-based restriction that demands the highest level of scrutiny from the justices, handing a win to the city. The U.S. Supreme Court said Thursday that the city of Austin, Texas' since-replaced regulation related to billboards doesn't warrant strict scrutiny from the justices. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) The high court ruled 6-3 in favor of the Texas capital city, holding that the regulation is "agnostic" as to content, and therefore doesn't warrant strict scrutiny. The justices overruled an August 2020...

