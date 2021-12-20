McGlinchey Picks Up Houston Litigator From Zabel Freeman

By Jessica Corso (December 20, 2021, 3:28 PM EST) -- McGlinchey Stafford PLLC recently announced the expansion of its commercial litigation team in Houston with the addition of a litigator who previously represented natural gas utilities at Zabel Freeman. Thomas White told Law360 on Monday that he joined McGlinchey as an associate in October, though the firm announced his addition to the team on Dec. 13. White said he has spent his first couple of months getting to work on a variety of cases involving financial institutions and loan servicers, a client base that is new to him. His previous firm, Zabel Freeman, specializes in helping energy companies acquire easements for...

