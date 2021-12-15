English Judge Affirms $43M Award To Gazprombank Unit

By Caroline Simson (December 15, 2021, 5:22 PM EST) -- An English judge has refused to overturn a $43.2 million arbitral award issued to a Gazprombank entity following a dispute over an oil and gas equipment joint venture, while also rejecting a bid to remove the arbitrators that issued it. Sir Andre Smith, sitting as a judge of the High Court in London, denied the petition filed by Andrei Mikhailovich Ovsyankin to set aside the award ordering him to pay the $43.2 million to Angophora Holdings Ltd., which is indirectly owned by Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and Gazprombank. Nor would Judge Smith remove arbitrators Georg von Segesser, Sir Jeremy Cooke...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS