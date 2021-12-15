Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Chubb Unit Says Contracts Bar SXSW's Refund Coverage Suit

By Ben Zigterman (December 15, 2021, 6:29 PM EST) -- A Chubb unit told a Texas federal judge that an exclusion in its policy with the South by Southwest festival precludes it from facing a lawsuit over coverage of refund requests from last year's event that was canceled because of the pandemic.

An insurer told a Texas federal judge that it shouldn't have to cover refund requests from last year's South by Southwest festival, which was canceled because of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Jack Plunkett) Federal Insurance Co. said Tuesday that the exclusion in its policy with SXSW LLC prevents coverage for disputes related to contracts, which the insurer argued applies because...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!