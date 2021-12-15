Chubb Unit Says Contracts Bar SXSW's Refund Coverage Suit

By Ben Zigterman (December 15, 2021, 6:29 PM EST) -- A Chubb unit told a Texas federal judge that an exclusion in its policy with the South by Southwest festival precludes it from facing a lawsuit over coverage of refund requests from last year's event that was canceled because of the pandemic. An insurer told a Texas federal judge that it shouldn't have to cover refund requests from last year's South by Southwest festival, which was canceled because of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Jack Plunkett) Federal Insurance Co. said Tuesday that the exclusion in its policy with SXSW LLC prevents coverage for disputes related to contracts, which the insurer argued applies because...

