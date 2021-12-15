Tobacco Tax Dodger Gets 14 Mos. For Laundering $3.8M

By Hannah Albarazi (December 15, 2021, 9:29 PM EST) -- A Washington federal judge sentenced the president of Puyallup tribal smoke shops to 14 months in prison for a $3.8 million money laundering scheme designed to evade state taxes on tobacco products, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington said Tuesday. U.S. District Judge James L. Robart ordered Anthony Edwin Paul — who pled guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering — to pay $1.7 million in restitution to the Washington State Department of Revenue, plus a $5,000 fine. The judge sentenced 43-year-old Paul to 14 months in prison on Friday. "You turned the key that starts this conspiracy,"...

