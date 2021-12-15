Centene Hits Gilead With HIV Generic Antitrust Suit

By Khorri Atkinson (December 15, 2021, 7:46 PM EST) -- Managed care company Centene Corp. has hit Gilead Sciences Inc. with an antitrust suit in California federal court, accusing the pharmaceutical giant of conspiring with rivals to prevent generic versions of its blockbuster HIV treatment from entering the market even after patents had expired on the name-brand versions of those medications. The 136-page lawsuit filed Tuesday alleged that Gilead devised a shadowy anti-competitive agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. and Janssen Pharmaceuticals that prohibits the parties from using generic versions of each other's stand-alone drugs to make partially generic versions of a medication called Atripla, even after the patents on their stand-alone...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS