Skadden, Wachtell Lead $6.5B Chipmaking Materials Co. Deal

By Benjamin Horney (December 15, 2021, 8:13 AM EST) -- Entegris, steered by Skadden, will buy Wachtell Lipton-led CMC Materials at an enterprise value of $6.5 billion, the companies said Wednesday, in a transaction meant to create a major provider of materials for the semiconductor chipmaking industry. The deal calls for Massachusetts-headquartered Entegris Inc. to absorb Illinois-based CMC Materials Inc. for a mixture of cash and stock, according to a statement. The buyer is paying $133 in cash and 0.4506 shares of Entegris common stock per share of CMC, equivalent to a premium of 35% over the target's closing price on Tuesday, Dec. 14. Together, the companies say they'll be a...

