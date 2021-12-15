Bipartisan Bill Aims To Increase Native Homeownership

By Victoria McKenzie (December 15, 2021, 4:47 PM EST) -- Four U.S. senators introduced a bipartisan bill Tuesday that promises to increase homeownership across Indian Country by cutting out government delays in mortgage processing. Republican Sen. John Thune of South Dakota and Democratic Sens. Tina Smith of Minnesota, Mike Rounds of South Dakota and Jon Tester of Montana said the new legislation would set time limits for the review and processing of mortgage applications by the Bureau of Indian Affairs. The bill would also create the role of a realty ombudsman within the agency to improve communication between the government, tribes and lenders. "Affordable housing opportunities on tribal trust land can...

