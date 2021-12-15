Ill. Developer's Virus Suit Tossed After 7th Circ. Rulings

By Ben Zigterman (December 15, 2021, 1:59 PM EST) -- A district judge tossed a southern Illinois developer's COVID-19 coverage suit, finding that business losses caused by pandemic orders don't trigger coverage, following several Seventh Circuit rulings last week. River Hills Development LLC had argued that its losses caused by state shutdown orders were "physical losses" that should qualify for coverage from West Bend Mutual Insurance Co., but U.S. District Judge Staci M. Yandle said the recent appellate decisions require a physical alteration. "The Seventh Circuit recently addressed this issue in a trio of cases, holding that the term 'direct physical loss of or damage to' property does not apply to a business's loss...

