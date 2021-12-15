Insurer Wants To Drop Fla. Atty Client Over Kickback Scheme

By Madison Arnold (December 15, 2021, 4:08 PM EST) -- Westport Insurance wants out of its policy that covers Fort Lauderdale attorney Jonathan P. Cohen and his firm, saying the insurance company should not have to cover him in an underlying lawsuit claiming he owned companies that overbilled clients and took kickbacks. Westport Insurance Co. sued in Florida federal court Tuesday, claiming Cohen lied on a policy application and renewal forms about owning other companies, which were allegedly involved in overbilling and kickback schemes and were housed at the same address as Jonathan P. Cohen PA. "The underwriter advised that had Mr. Cohen of Cohen PA been truthful in his answers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS