Ticket Reseller Settles Trade Secrets Suit With Ex-Workers

By Ivan Moreno (December 15, 2021, 6:17 PM EST) -- A Florida-based ticket reseller has settled its federal lawsuit accusing two brothers of stealing trade secrets while the company employed them so they could start a competing business. In a settlement notice filed Tuesday, Boxofficetoo Inc. said it had resolved all of its claims against Tyler and Anthony Shapiro and their ticket-selling startup New Era Tix LLC. Settlement details were not released. The parties have 60 days to finalize their agreement, according to an order Wednesday by U.S. District Judge John L. Badalamenti, who dismissed the case without prejudice. "My client is happy that the matter is resolved and that he...

