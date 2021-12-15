GTT Gets OK For Ch. 11 Plan Minus Release Clause

By Rick Archer (December 15, 2021, 4:21 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy judge on Wednesday approved GTT Communications Inc.'s Chapter 11 plan after telling the company to remove provisions releasing claims against third parties held by creditors who voted against the plan, even though no creditor had voted no. At the remote hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Wiles said that while the U.S. Trustee's Office's objection to the release clause had been rendered "academic" by the fact there had been no opposition to the plan, he still needed the cloud and networking service company to remove the language to avoid setting a precedent for such provisions in future cases....

