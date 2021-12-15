Ga. Panel Holds Firm That LG Must Face Faulty Battery Suits

By Morgan Conley (December 15, 2021, 8:31 PM EST) -- A Georgia Court of Appeals panel reaffirmed that Georgia state courts have the authority to hear exploding battery claims against South Korean manufacturer LG Chem Ltd., leaning heavily on its reasoning in an earlier opinion for why LG's most recent bids to ditch suits fail. A three-judge appellate panel on Tuesday affirmed two state court orders refusing LG Chem's motions to dismiss separate suits brought by Georgia residents Jimmie McKnight and Nicole Shull-Holmes on the grounds of lack of personal jurisdiction. The panel was made up of the same judges who affirmed a state trial court's denial of LG Chem's motion...

