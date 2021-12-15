Commerce Seeks Noms For Supply Chain Advisory Body

By Alyssa Aquino (December 15, 2021, 6:30 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce called on the public to nominate members for a committee that will advise the department's secretary on issues affecting domestic and global supply chains, according to a Wednesday notice in the Federal Register. The Advisory Committee on Supply Chain Competitiveness will identify major supply chain bottlenecks and recent advances in supply chain management technology and will develop long term recommendations on strengthening supply chains, the department's International Trade Administration said. "The department intends for the committee to play a key role in formulating recommendations to address current global supply chain challenges," the notice from Commerce said....

