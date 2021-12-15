Feds Say South Korean Polymer Imports Harming US Biz

By Alyssa Aquino (December 15, 2021, 6:16 PM EST) -- In a unanimous decision Wednesday, the U.S. International Trade Commission ruled preliminarily that South Korean imports of a polymer used in diapers are harming U.S. businesses. That ruling now gives the U.S. Department of Commerce the green light to continue reviewing whether importers of South Korean superabsorbent polymers, or SAPs, are selling their products at unfair prices in the U.S. Commerce is slated to release its initial results in April, according to the ITC. An SAP is a powder that can absorb up to 60 times its own weight in bodily fluids and up to 1,000 times its weight in water, turning...

