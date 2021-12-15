Oilfield Services Co. Sued Over Worker's COVID-19 Death

By Katie Buehler (December 15, 2021, 5:40 PM EST) -- The family of a sandblaster has sued a Dallas-based oilfield services company for its lack of COVID-19 safety protocols onboard a platform on the outer continental shelf in the Gulf of Mexico, which the family alleges led to the man's death from the virus in February. The family of Armando Jimenez Jr. sued Grand Isle Shipyard LLC in Harris County District Court, alleging the company's disregard of the use of face coverings and social distancing, as well as a lack of cleaning and sanitizing common areas, caused Jimenez to contract COVID-19 and later die from the virus, according to a petition...

