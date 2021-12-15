Judge Who Oversaw Lehman Bankruptcy Stepping Down

By Anna Sanders (December 15, 2021, 1:08 PM EST) -- New York Judge Shelley C. Chapman, who oversaw the Lehman Brothers Holdings bankruptcy case and hundreds of other Chapter 11 matters, announced that she intends to step down next year after more than a decade with the Southern District. "I'm not retiring — I'm just stepping down from this bench," Judge Chapman told Law360 Pulse. "I'm intending to find something exciting and meaningful to do." Judge Chapman announced this week she will retire from the bench on June 6, 2022, less than two years before her current term was set to expire in March 2024. She will continue to preside...

