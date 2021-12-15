AbbVie's $550M Medical Device Deal Moving Ahead

By Matthew Perlman (December 15, 2021, 4:58 PM EST) -- AbbVie Inc. is moving ahead with its planned $550 million acquisition of Houston-based medical device company Soliton Inc. after the Federal Trade Commission reviewed the transaction for more than six months. Soliton, which makes devices for the treatment of cellulite and to aid in tattoo removal, said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday that a statutory waiting period for the deal has expired and that the companies expect to close Dec. 16. AbbVie's Allergan Aesthetics unit inked a deal to purchase Soliton in May, saying it would expand the company's body contouring portfolio. Soliton's Resonic...

