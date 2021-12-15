Internet Association, Amicus Filer In Many IP Cases, Disbands

By Andrew Karpan (December 15, 2021, 8:22 PM EST) -- The Internet Association, a lobbying group that filed numerous amicus briefs on behalf of companies operating on the internet in patent and copyright cases, announced suddenly on Wednesday that it would be ceasing operations by the end of the year. Less than a year after the Internet Association's board of directors had named its new president, the group voted to wind down. Among its members are Amazon, Google, Grubhub and Twitter. "The board has made the difficult decision to close the organization at the end of this year," the group said in a Wednesday statement. "As this chapter closes, member companies remain...

