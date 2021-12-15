New York City Will Ban Natural Gas In New Buildings

By Clark Mindock (December 15, 2021, 7:59 PM EST) -- New York City will become the largest city in the nation to ban gas heating and stoves in new buildings, after a Wednesday vote that makes the Big Apple a testing ground for communities across the country seeking to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The natural gas ban — which follows in the footsteps of numerous smaller cities and municipalities that have passed their own versions of the restrictions across the country in recent years — was adopted by the New York City Council with 40 affirmative votes, seven against and one abstaining. The ban is aimed at helping to cut down...

