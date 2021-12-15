SEC Takes Aim At Corporate Insider Abuses In New Proposals

By Al Barbarino (December 15, 2021, 8:01 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission proposed rules Wednesday to curb potential stock transaction abuses by corporations and company insiders, including one that addresses decades-old insider trading concerns and another that would bolster disclosures around company stock buybacks. The first proposal, approved unanimously by the agency's five commissioners, addresses bipartisan concerns that the two-decade-old "affirmative defense" within Rule 10b5-1 is not strict enough to prevent insider trading. The affirmative defense provides a so-called safe harbor for companies and their insiders to buy and sell stock as long as they adopt trading plans in good faith and before becoming aware of material...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS