Anheuser-Busch Worker Says Retaliation Claim Is Timely

By Emily Brill (December 15, 2021, 9:32 PM EST) -- An Anheuser-Busch employee who claims she was stripped of her union steward responsibilities after reporting discrimination and receiving workers' compensation benefits is fighting the company's claim that she sued too late, arguing in Ohio federal court Wednesday that the brewery's ongoing retaliation against her allows her to sue anytime. Mary Behnke argued that because she still works for Anheuser-Busch and hasn't gotten her steward duties restored, the company's "violation is a continuing violation" rather than a discrete incident that occurred in January 2020, when the company allegedly rescinded those responsibilities. "Anheuser argues Behnke's claim is untimely. This argument ignores that defendant's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS