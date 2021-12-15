Ill. Jury Awards Man's Estate $3.5M For Mesothelioma Death

By Jonathan Capriel (December 15, 2021, 7:32 PM EST) -- A Cook County, Illinois, jury handed down $3.5 million in damages to the family of a Chicago man who died of mesothelioma in 2016, finding chemical and oil entities owned by BP largely responsible for his asbestos exposure. The Tuesday verdict laid 61% of the blame for Fred Riebel's death and injuries on subsidiary companies of Amoco Corp., which merged with BP PLC in 1998. Riebel worked at various industrial sites, including refineries and research facilities, in northern Illinois and Indiana which BP later took control of, according to the complaint. The jury determined that Riebel's estate, which included his wife...

