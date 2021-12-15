Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Biden Aims To Ax Texas Sheriffs' Immigration Policy Suit

By Katie Buehler (December 15, 2021, 6:40 PM EST) -- The Biden administration encouraged a Texas federal judge Wednesday to toss claims brought by a group of Lone Star State sheriffs and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers challenging new immigration enforcement policies, arguing the law enforcement personnel haven't alleged a plausible injury that stems from the regulations.

In a motion to dismiss, the federal government attacked the law enforcement officers' claim that the new policies, which prioritize removing undocumented migrants considered threats to national security, public safety and border security, have caused and will continue to cause an increase in criminal activity by undocumented immigrants.

Such a speculative injury, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!