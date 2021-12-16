SEC's Stunning Trial Loss Rattles Its Insider Trading Strategy

By Dean Seal (December 16, 2021, 8:40 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's shocking defeat in a recent insider trading trial marks a rare snub of the agency's time-tested reliance in court on statistical evidence of suspicious trading. In a near-unheard-of move Monday, a Virginia federal judge ended the SEC's trial against Christopher Clark without hearing Clark's arguments or allowing the jury to weigh in, finding that the SEC hadn't offered persuasive circumstantial evidence that the mortgage broker had traded on material, nonpublic information about his brother-in-law's information technology advisory firm. U.S. District Judge Claude M. Hilton said the SEC's data-driven evidence of Clark's "highly suspicious trading" amid...

