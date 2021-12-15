Timing Is Key In Juul-Altria Arbitration Row With Buyers

By Bryan Koenig (December 15, 2021, 6:04 PM EST) -- A California federal judge offered a mixed bag in oral arguments Wednesday for consumers trying to avoid arbitration for antitrust claims against e-cigarette maker Juul and former rival Altria, saying he's likely to impose arbitration on recent online customers who agreed to the terms on Juul's website, but not those who agreed to earlier versions. U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick has imposed arbitration once before, saying in August that the named direct purchaser plaintiffs at that time could not escape the fact that they clicked the box agreeing to Juul Labs Inc.'s terms and conditions, which included an arbitration clause...

