NY Surgeon Faces Renewed Suit Over Spinal Implant Injuries

By Jonathan Capriel (December 16, 2021, 6:28 PM EST) -- A New York state appeals court has revived a suit accusing a surgeon of negligently recommending a spinal implant operation on a patient who later suffered from increased pain and other injuries, saying there is a factual dispute as to whether the patient's medical condition warranted such a procedure. The three-judge panel said Wednesday that the lower court erred in dismissing claims against Dr. Richard S. Obedian brought by patient Mohammad Mirshah, who claims he now suffers from a permanent and disfiguring condition due to the titanium implantation inserted into his lower spine, a so-called X-STOP device. Specifically, Mirshah's expert witness...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS