PRS REIT Drops $80M On 3 Development Sites In UK

By Andrew McIntyre (December 15, 2021, 6:20 PM EST) -- The PRS REIT has purchased three development sites for a combined £60.3 million ($80 million), according to an announcement from the U.K.-based residential real estate investment trust on Wednesday. The firm said it plans to build a total of 383 new single-family homes at the sites, and expects to rent those homes out. The company did not disclose sell-side information in its announcement. The REIT anticipates the 383 homes will bring in £3.6 million per year in rent, once complete and leased. The firm has already started construction, and plans to finish the first round of homes at the sites by...

