Boston Says Detective's $2M Gender Bias Verdict Can't Stand

By Brian Dowling (December 15, 2021, 6:03 PM EST) -- Boston said Wednesday that a "miscarriage of justice" in a gender bias case brought by a top female detective demands a new trial after a federal jury returned a $2 million verdict against the city. Lawyers for the city said Donna M. Gavin didn't deserve the damages awarded by the jury for alleged emotional distress and lost future earnings, urging U.S. District Judge Leo T. Sorokin in a separate motion to slash the calculation to $560,000. The trial lacked evidence showing that Gavin, a three-decade veteran of the police department who rose through the ranks from police cadet to lieutenant detective,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS