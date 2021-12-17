Key Trade Secret Developments Of 2021: Part 1

By Randall Kahnke, Kerry Bundy and Lauren Linderman (December 17, 2021, 4:21 PM EST) -- The year 2021 brought significant developments in trade secret law. In part one of this two-part series, we highlight five developments in particular: 1. The U.S. Supreme Court's resolution of a circuit split on the scope of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, narrowing the scope of conduct covered by the statute; 2. The federal government's steps toward curbing the use of noncompetition agreements; 3. A California court's guidance on the viability of a threatened misappropriation theory; 4. An Illinois federal court's analysis of the heavy burden faced by a trade secret defendant requesting dismissal on forum non conveniens grounds in...

