ERISA Suit Against UnitedHealth Unit Wins Class Status

By Kellie Mejdrich (December 15, 2021, 8:49 PM EST) -- UnitedHealth subsidiary UMR Inc. will have to face a class action lawsuit from healthcare plan participants alleging they were improperly denied coverage for mental health or substance abuse treatment, a federal judge in Wisconsin ruled on Wednesday. U.S. District Judge William M. Conley issued an opinion and order certifying a class of beneficiaries led by Luciana Berceanu and Judy Hernandez, who were both denied residential treatment services for mental illness and substance use disorders. The same ruling partially denied a motion to dismiss from UMR. Judge Conley said the proposed class was large enough and its members had enough in common...

